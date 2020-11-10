924 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 924 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $421.26 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $65.42 and a one year high of $502.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,097.03, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total value of $581,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,527.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total transaction of $4,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,264 shares of company stock worth $56,890,119. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.