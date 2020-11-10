4,039 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Bought by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $58.34.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

