3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,135 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,114,829,000 after purchasing an additional 910,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,092,042,000 after acquiring an additional 554,002 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,645,000 after acquiring an additional 777,513 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,355,000 after acquiring an additional 659,549 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $163.43 on Tuesday. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The company has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.67.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

