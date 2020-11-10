39,230 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,230 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,602,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.97.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $323,981.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 105,115 shares in the company, valued at $24,713,587.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $252.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of -91.68 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.