36,300 Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 36,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,318,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,000,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49,368 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,138,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,422,000 after acquiring an additional 321,761 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,616,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 6.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,258,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,971,000 after acquiring an additional 74,473 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 16.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 919,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,415,000 after acquiring an additional 131,003 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FNV shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $142.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 26.99%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

