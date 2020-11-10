16,908 Shares in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,908 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 406.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MANT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.50. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $93.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

