10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Shares Down 9.2%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG)’s share price was down 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $133.50 and last traded at $134.16. Approximately 1,039,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 681,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.56.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.97, for a total value of $1,139,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,934,919.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $968,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,430 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,390.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venrock Management VI LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $834,562,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,188,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,998,000 after buying an additional 3,996,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,048,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,628,000 after buying an additional 3,958,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,469,000 after buying an additional 2,873,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,012,000 after buying an additional 1,584,772 shares in the last quarter.

10x Genomics Company Profile (NYSE:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

