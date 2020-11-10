1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Price Down 8.7% Following Insider Selling

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s stock price dropped 8.7% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.30. Approximately 1,514,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 768,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

Specifically, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $751,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,432,784.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $460,351.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,861,563.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 943,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,675,970 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

FLWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.69.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth about $4,004,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 22.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 49.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 38,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 160.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 43,362 shares during the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

