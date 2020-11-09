ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 7,887 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,887 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.3% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $28,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 33,015 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,199 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,968.1% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 207,595 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 202,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,267 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.05.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average is $57.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

