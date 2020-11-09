ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,348 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.6% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $19,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 60.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,842,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,627 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $143.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.30. The stock has a market cap of $355.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

