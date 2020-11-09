Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 24.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 23.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.12, for a total transaction of $1,830,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $16,523,586.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at $41,763,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,459 shares of company stock worth $129,475,100 over the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $500.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a PE ratio of 641.17, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.11. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.56.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.