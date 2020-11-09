Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.63.

NYSE ZBH opened at $138.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 865.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.22. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.