Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.89.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,250 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $407,826.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,955,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,706. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $99.38 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $107.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.39.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

