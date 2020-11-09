WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023,194 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,069,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,761 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,431,000 after buying an additional 1,540,958 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 880.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,309,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,013,000 after buying an additional 1,176,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of WestRock by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,533,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,862,000 after buying an additional 1,057,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock opened at $39.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WestRock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

