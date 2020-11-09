Watchman Group Inc. Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Watchman Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.5% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after acquiring an additional 660,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after acquiring an additional 260,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 862,914 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,448,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,438,826,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $198.47 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

