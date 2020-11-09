Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Waste Management by 81.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,555 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 85.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,429 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,566,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Waste Management by 49.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,240,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,680,000 after purchasing an additional 736,420 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 9,260.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 648,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,624,000 after purchasing an additional 641,268 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.47.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $2,775,191.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,593,359.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $119.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

