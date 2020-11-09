Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec in the third quarter worth $124,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 118.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 30.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec during the third quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WAB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wabtec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabtec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $3,361,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 54,661 shares of company stock worth $3,679,323 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $61.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68. Wabtec Co. has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

