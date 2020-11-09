Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lifted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Visa by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

NYSE V opened at $198.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $385.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.