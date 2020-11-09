Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.8% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $198.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.48. The stock has a market cap of $385.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

