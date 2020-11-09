Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Cumberland Partners Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 3.3% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Visa by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

Shares of V opened at $198.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The company has a market cap of $385.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

