Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 3.6% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $21,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.7% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 38,889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 26,213 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 100,022 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 910.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 129,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 117,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $242.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.