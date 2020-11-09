Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 156.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,186,000 after acquiring an additional 756,410 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,546,000 after buying an additional 539,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,306,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,264,770,000 after buying an additional 439,227 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 297,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,198,000 after buying an additional 168,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,503,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,866,000 after buying an additional 158,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $5,227,358.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,946,564.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $12,421,726.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,140 shares in the company, valued at $20,855,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,220 shares of company stock worth $46,148,114. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $197.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.23. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $204.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

