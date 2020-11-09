Verde Capital Management Has $318,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Verde Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after buying an additional 623,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $475,176,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 516,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,745,000 after acquiring an additional 122,396 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,759.73 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,791.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,530.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,478.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1,187.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

