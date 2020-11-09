Verde Capital Management Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Verde Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,651 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 0.7% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 6,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after buying an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after buying an additional 2,110,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Facebook by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,884,000 after buying an additional 1,879,792 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $293.41 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.29. The company has a market capitalization of $818.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $478,866.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,817.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,254 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

