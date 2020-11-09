Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.05% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 121,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,197,000 after buying an additional 79,580 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $139.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.83. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.