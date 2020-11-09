Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 72.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 991,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,383,000 after purchasing an additional 241,250 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,261,000 after purchasing an additional 153,614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 396,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $109,940,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 381,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $327.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.57. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

