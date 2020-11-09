Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $327.62 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $340.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $312.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.57.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

