Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.9% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $213.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.55. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $216.59.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

