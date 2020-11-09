Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 13.7% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 24,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 921,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,168 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $9,856,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $38.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.89. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.87.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

