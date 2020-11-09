Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.11.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $45.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,942,831.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,240. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after buying an additional 24,836,270 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,809.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 258,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,924,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $388,773,000 after buying an additional 2,268,970 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 149.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 144,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 86,696 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,839 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.