Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UBER. Mizuho increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Uber Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.11.

NYSE UBER opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $67,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,458,684.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 232,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 116,619 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 589,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after buying an additional 149,250 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

