Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 88.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 174.3% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $292.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.60 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $341.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.91.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.74.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total transaction of $16,517,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total value of $5,035,206.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,769,251. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

