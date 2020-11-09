The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,572 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,252 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.1% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $20,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

DIS opened at $127.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.01 billion, a PE ratio of -205.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

