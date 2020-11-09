The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,823 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 44.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.3% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 31,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $127.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.45. The firm has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.58, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

