The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $736.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $692.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $626.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $740.73.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,266 shares of company stock valued at $50,674,133. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.76.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

