The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Raised by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.67, for a total value of $5,001,154.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,800,831.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $143.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The company has a market capitalization of $355.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

