The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 903,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,190 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $125,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.15 and a 200-day moving average of $128.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $355.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

