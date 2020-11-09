The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) & HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:HCCH) Critical Analysis

The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) and HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:HCCH) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of The Peck shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of HL Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of The Peck shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of HL Acquisitions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

The Peck has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HL Acquisitions has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Peck and HL Acquisitions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Peck $28.22 million 1.40 -$430,000.00 N/A N/A HL Acquisitions N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

HL Acquisitions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Peck.

Profitability

This table compares The Peck and HL Acquisitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Peck -3.69% -17.97% -5.00% HL Acquisitions N/A -4.04% -0.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Peck and HL Acquisitions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Peck 0 0 0 0 N/A HL Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

HL Acquisitions beats The Peck on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Peck Company Profile

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

HL Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

