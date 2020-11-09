The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 75.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in The Kroger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 80,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 400,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 22,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $786,962.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,624.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,441. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $33.17 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

