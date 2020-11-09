The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $13,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $284.24 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.17. The firm has a market cap of $304.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

