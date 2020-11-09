The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 2.1% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.6% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 21.0% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $284.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.38 and a 200-day moving average of $260.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Bank of America upped their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

