The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $284.24 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $304.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

