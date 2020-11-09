Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,871,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 8.6% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Texas Instruments by 10.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 25,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,788,659. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $157.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.70 and a 200-day moving average of $131.68. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $158.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

