Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 11.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.15 and a 200 day moving average of $128.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The firm has a market cap of $355.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

