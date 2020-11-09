Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 937 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 2.1% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 19,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot stock opened at $284.24 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.38 and its 200-day moving average is $260.17. The company has a market capitalization of $304.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.