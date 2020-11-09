Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SQ. CSFB upped their target price on Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Square from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.71.

SQ opened at $198.08 on Friday. Square has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $201.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a PE ratio of 319.48 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.57.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $2,832,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total value of $1,899,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,492,113.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,877 shares of company stock valued at $111,603,815 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at $9,078,000. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,668,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,563 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,952,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Square by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 658,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,062,000 after acquiring an additional 523,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

