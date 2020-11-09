Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Square by 123.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total transaction of $1,899,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,492,113.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $37,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at $53,050,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 685,877 shares of company stock worth $111,603,815. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $198.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $201.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.57. The company has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.48 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.71.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

