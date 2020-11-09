Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Position Lowered by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,120 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 14,470 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $40.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.05.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

