SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $606,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $127.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a PE ratio of -205.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.45.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

