Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 47,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB opened at $54.93 on Monday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.62.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.